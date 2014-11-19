Albanian Flag Day Celebration in St. Louis, MO

ALBANIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

On Thursday, November 20, 2014 a program to celebrate Albanian Independence Day will be held at the Macklind International Senior Center, 1329 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. The event, which runs from 10:30 until noon, will feature traditional music, poetry, a photography, exhibition and refreshments. Participants will include Albanian senior citizens who attend the center, their families and local government officials.

The event commemorates November 28, 1912 when Albania became free after 500 years of Ottoman Empire rule.

Macklind International Senior Center is sponsored by Bilingual International Assistant Services, a non-profit agency that provides health, wellness and social services for foreign born individuals. The Senior Center is Missouri’s only multi-cultural program that provides daily lunches and activities for older immigrants and refugees. For more information, please contact Jason Baker at (314) 645-7800, jason.baker@bilingualstl.org. www.bilingualstl.org