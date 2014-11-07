One of the greatest modern painters of Albanian origin, Anastas Arthur Tashko was born in Korca, Albania, in 1901. He moved to the USA in 1923, where he studied at Harvard Law School. He was the brother of Kostandin and Tefta, both great Albanian, American personalities. Arthur moved to Spain and later Colombia, dedicating his life to modern painting, and becoming one of the most famous painters in Latin America. Below is one of his works entitled COMPOSICION CUBISTA CON MUJER EN VERDE Y ROSA





Tashko passed away in 1994 in Bogota. His work is displayed in Galleries all over the World.