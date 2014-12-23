Donate to the Frosina Winter Fund Drive!!!

And now dear friends, some words from Van Christo:

Dreams aren’t really just for those who can afford to dream;

Sometimes, dreams are for small things, such as…

Advising a new immigrant about a first-time credit card, or

Translating a letter that says “accepted for Medicare,” or

Directing someone over the telephone to free legal counsel, and

Occasionally, really big things such as…

Helping a man get a job, health insurance, and a successful kidney transplant, or

Finding a doctor, health insurance, and chemotherapy treatments for a sick teenager, or

Helping a new arrival to successfully apply for political asylum.

We do it all, but we can’t do it without you! Learn more and donate now!