Donate to the Frosina Winter Fund Drive!!!

And now dear friends, some words from Van Christo:
Dreams aren’t really just for those who can afford to dream;
Sometimes, dreams are for small things, such as…
Advising a new immigrant about a first-time credit card, or
Translating a letter that says “accepted for Medicare,” or
Directing someone over the telephone to free legal counsel, and
Occasionally, really big things such as…
Helping a man get a job, health insurance, and a successful kidney transplant, or
Finding a doctor, health insurance, and chemotherapy treatments for a sick teenager, or
Helping a new arrival to successfully apply for political asylum.
We do it all, but we can’t do it without you! Learn more and donate now!