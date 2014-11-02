Famous Modern Albanian Painters

Frosina is pleased to acknowledge the work of four great Albanian painters, whose life and work was mostly placed outside of the country.

They are:

1. Ali Rasih Dino [1913 - 1993], originally of Chameria;

2. Lin Delija [1926 - 1994], of Shkodra;

3. Lika Janko [1928 - 2001] of Sofia, Bulgaria, but originally from Gramsh, Albania, and

4. Anastas Arthur Tashko [1901 - 1994], of Korça.

In 2009 the Albanian Postal Services dedicated a special stamp series to this group of great painters, called the Albanian Diaspora Painters, shown in the above image. We will write more about their work in the future. Stay tuned