Help Support Frosina in 2017!

Above: Van Christo at the celebration of The 105th Anniversary of Albanian Independence Day at City Hall Plaza in Boston, MA in 2017. With Event organizer Petrit Alibej, Bishop Ilia, and Ron Nasson.

Donate Now!

A Message from Van Christo:

In 1994, I formed Frosina to be of assistance to Albanian immigrants as they struggled to make their home in the United States by helping them find housing, medical care, education, legal representation, and jobs.

Those services are still needed and I have also found the time to continue my interest in Albanian history, art, and culture and I have produced and disseminated many examples of interesting Albanian art and culture.

Lately, many Albanians in the Massachusetts area have been troubled with the recent confusing

immigration regulations that have been frequently targeting individuals with Muslim-sounding names.

Since I am the Honorary Consul General of Albania in Massachusetts, we have received many inquiries about renewal of passports, visas, green cards, and safe re-entry to the US when traveling abroad.

With your help, Frosina can continue with this much needed work!

Donate Now!

Van Christo was recently honored to be proclaimed Honorary Citizen of Korce, Albania,

the city of his birth.