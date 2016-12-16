Help Support Frosina!

Donate Now!

Dreams aren’t really just for those who can afford to dream;

Sometimes, dreams are for small things such as…

…Advising a new immigrant about his/her first-time credit card, or

…Translating a letter that says “accepted for Medicare,” or

…Directing someone over the telephone to free legal counsel, and…

Occasionally, really big things such as…

…Helping a man get a job, health insurance, and a successful kidney transplant, or

…Finding a doctor, health insurance, and chemotherapy treatments for a sick teenager, or

…Helping a new arrival to successfully apply for political asylum.

So, with your help, Frosina can continue to make those dreams happen! Visit our donate page and help now!