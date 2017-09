hereFrosina is pleased to announce that students who are nationals of Albania or Kosova are eligible for the prestigious Humphrey Fellowships, administered by the Institute of International Education in Washington, D.C.

Interested individuals should contact the Public Affairs offices at the U.S. Embassy in Tirana and at the U.S. Embassy in Prishtina.

For more information, please click in the link https://www.humphreyfellowship.org/how-apply-humphrey-fellowship-program